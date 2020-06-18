Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Insider Purchases £151.28 in Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Francesca Eva Ecsery acquired 488 shares of Share stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($192.54).

Francesca Eva Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Francesca Eva Ecsery acquired 500 shares of Share stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £150 ($190.91).

Shares of SHRE opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.38) on Thursday. Share Plc. has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

