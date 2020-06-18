Sharder (SS) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Sharder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $68,260.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.73 or 0.05689536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00053451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032094 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012286 BTC.

About Sharder

SS is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

