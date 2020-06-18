ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after buying an additional 60,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.