Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.65, 6,943,737 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 555% from the average session volume of 1,059,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $231.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 161,434 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

