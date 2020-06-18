Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Trading 1.2% Higher

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.34, 6,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 162,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million.

In related news, CEO Leo William Jr. Varner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 79,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $317,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205,686 shares of company stock worth $840,107 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,615,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 96.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,511 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter.

About Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

