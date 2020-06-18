Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 5.6%

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.21, approximately 555,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 464,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 14,524 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

