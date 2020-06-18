SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180,228 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

