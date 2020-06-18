Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 25,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,579,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

