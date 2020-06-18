Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) Trading Up 5.9%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.75, approximately 694,536 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 130,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARYA)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe.

