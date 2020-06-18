Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,322,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.