Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.