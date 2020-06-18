SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €125.00 ($140.45) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.91 ($141.47).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at €120.24 ($135.10) on Tuesday. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 52-week high of €129.60 ($145.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.37.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.