SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAIPEM S P A/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAPMY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAIPEM S P A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

