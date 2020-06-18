Running Fox Resource (CVE:RUN) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Running Fox Resource (CVE:RUN) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Running Fox Resource earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $548,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. Running Fox Resource has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.03.

Running Fox Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

