RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPT. Compass Point downgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

RPT stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 291.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

