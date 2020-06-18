RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPS. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPS Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of RPS stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 million and a P/E ratio of -118.00. RPS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 29.86 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.60 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.97.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

