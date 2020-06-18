Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) Director Buys C$26,000.00 in Stock

Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,220.46.
Shares of RNP stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Royalty North Partners Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.
About Royalty North Partners
Read More: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty North Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty North Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.