Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) Director Buys C$26,000.00 in Stock

Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,220.46.

Shares of RNP stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Royalty North Partners Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.

About Royalty North Partners

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd. in February 2016.

