Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RYSMF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Get Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA alerts:

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Company Profile

Royal Standard Minerals Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.