Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

