Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.31. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.