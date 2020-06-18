Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $298.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 982,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 5,448,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

