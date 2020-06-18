RLJ Lodging Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,707% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. TheStreet lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

