Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0756 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and $403,302.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010606 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,848,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

