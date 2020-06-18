Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

