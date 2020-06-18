Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $22.16.
About Richelieu Hardware
