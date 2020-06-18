Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

News headlines about Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rexnord earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

