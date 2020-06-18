Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Return Energy (CVE:RTN) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Return Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RTN opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. Return Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of -406.25.

About Return Energy

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

