Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPAI. Citigroup downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

