Restore (LON:RST) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 562 ($7.15) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 395 ($5.03) on Tuesday. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 44.50 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.13). The firm has a market cap of $493.51 million and a P/E ratio of 30.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 384.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

In related news, insider Charles Bligh bought 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £24,971.25 ($31,782.17). Also, insider Jamie Hopkins bought 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £29,624 ($37,703.96).

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

