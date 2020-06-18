Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Response Genetics earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RGDXQ stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Response Genetics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Response Genetics alerts:

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Response Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Response Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.