Research Analysts Set Expectations for Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IIJIY opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $493.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.18 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

