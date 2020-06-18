Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trinseo S.A.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($2.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.13). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.69 million, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.