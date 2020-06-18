Research Analysts Offer Predictions for QuinStreet Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuinStreet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12.

QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,253.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $494,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 106,005 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 48.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 12.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 194,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 122.2% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 515,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

