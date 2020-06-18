Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Remy Cointreau earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

REMYF stock opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. Remy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $92.20 and a 1-year high of $148.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on REMYF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Remy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

