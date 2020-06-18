REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.67.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

