Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

Media stories about Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Redpoint Bio earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS RPBC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Redpoint Bio has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Redpoint Bio

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage.

