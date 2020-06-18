RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

