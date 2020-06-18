Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Real Matters earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLLMF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Real Matters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Real Matters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

