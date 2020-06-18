RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Position Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.30. 100,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,510. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

