Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Rayonier worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:RYN opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

