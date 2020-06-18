Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,930 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

