Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,623 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. 1,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,690. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $34,871.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,648 shares of company stock worth $8,384,249. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

