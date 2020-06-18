Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,849 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,708 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,699. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.62. 8,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.