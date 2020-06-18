Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $26,865,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.91. 180,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

