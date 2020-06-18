Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 69,218 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,218 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,325,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 647,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,753. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.16.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

