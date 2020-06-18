Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,095 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,862,000 after buying an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,875,000 after buying an additional 574,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.98. 80,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.50. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.90.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

