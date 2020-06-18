Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 473,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

