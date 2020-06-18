Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 33,929 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,123.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

