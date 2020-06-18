Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 32,648 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGND. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. 468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

