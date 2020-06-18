Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.62. 1,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,595. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

